This week, we look at masks on officers around town and the fate of our Hutchinson Raceway Park.

Q: Are Hutch police officers required to wear masks? I've seen some officers around town without them on.

Short answer: yes, though they’re following the same recommendations as the rest of Reno County residents.

"The mandate for them is that we’re in compliance with the county and governor’s mandate," Hutch police Chief Jeff Hooper said.

In the same way that you don’t need a mask on when you’re alone in your car, but put it on before you walk into the grocery store, officers won’t be wearing masks in their patrol cars.

"They put masks on when they go into a business or home, anything like that. When they’re outside, they typically try to maintain that 6-foot distance. So you’ll see officers without masks on when they’re distanced from the public," he said.

But keep in mind, officers are first reponders first.

Hooper explained that if there’s a time when an officer isn’t wearing a mask while driving and comes upon an emergency, that officer will respond to the emergency first. Once things have cooled enough, the officer will take a second to mask up.

"They weigh the emergency versus taking the time to put their mask on," Hooper explained.

Q: Just curious who owns the race track west of Hutch. Will it ever open again? Miss going there to watch the races.

The Hutchinson Raceway Park on South Mowhawk Road is currently owned by ERA Real Estate. That property has a long history of changing hands.

It began as part of the Fun Valley complex. Fun Valley was developed Larry Brown, of L&B Oil, from the Nickerson area. It included a four-diamond softball complex, camping, boating, fishing, swimming, a four-chute waterslide, a go-cart track and eventually an impressive corporate office complex.

Mohawk Speedway was renamed Fun Valley Speedway. Also, Fun Valley’s heyday was between 1980 and 1985, and it even had some private investors.

In 1980, the racetrack held a promotional concert with singer and comedian Jim Stafford.

In April 2008, the Kansas Department of Revenue and Reno County sheriff’s deputies seized the track and changed the locks for nonpayment of $31,000 in sales, income and withholding taxes. However, Paul Dutton, the owner at the time, quickly paid the delinquent taxes and the track reopened two days later.

However, in July 2011, declining attendance and sponsorship revenue forced Dutton to close the track for good. There were talks of reopening in 2014, but to no avail.

