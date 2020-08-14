In the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, what is seldom discussed is who will benefit first? Will the most vulnerable populations receive the vaccine first? Who decides: Politicians? Insurance companies? Medical providers? Public health experts?

In the U.S., we have a health care system that is based on ability to pay. Relatively wealthy folks can access health insurance and health care rather easily. Many of the people in the vulnerable populations do not have health insurance. They may also have difficulties with transportation or other barriers to obtaining health care. While many folks will easily access a newly developed vaccine, the ones who need it most could be left behind.

I suggest that the best solution is to prioritize the groups of people that have been most vulnerable to becoming ill and dying of COVID-19. This would include folks with pre-existing health conditions, folks in nursing homes and folks working in high-risk environments, such as health care workers and meat-packing workers. Since many of the individuals in these groups do not have adequate health care insurance, the vaccine has to be free or very low cost.

I urge Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts and Congressman Steve Watkins to consult with public health officials and follow their recommendations on how to prioritize and administer the vaccine and how to make it available, especially to the most vulnerable.

Elvera Johnson, Topeka