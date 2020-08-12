To the editor:

I attended the Leavenworth County Democrats’ candidate rally last Thursday. It was a delightful way to spend an afternoon. I had heard some of the candidates speak before and a few for the very first time. I appreciated the opportunity to hear them all.

One message that I heard from the candidates repeatedly was the desire to expand Medicaid in Kansas. It’s a good message and it made me feel proud to be a Democrat.

A couple of days later, I realized that I was wrong. I shouldn’t feel proud as a Democrat to want Medicaid expansion in Kansas. I should feel proud as a Kansan that there are Kansans out there running for office who are looking out for fellow Kansans.

This is a priority of compassion not politics.

What Kansan doesn’t want health coverage for more Kansans?

What Kansan doesn’t want better access to health care for more Kansans?

What Kansan doesn’t want better health outcomes for Kansans?

What Kansan doesn’t want lower uncompensated care costs for our health care system?

Medicaid expansion is a priority of compassion that all Kansans can support. I feel that it is imperative to support candidates who will make Medicaid expansion a reality. The folks I heard on Thursday afternoon, Michelle De La Isla, Tom Holland, Jeff Pittman, Joana Scholtz and Sherri Grogan, committed to making health care a priority and for that, they have my support.