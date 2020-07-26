Medicaid expansion continues as a hot topic of debate and discussion in this year’s legislative campaigns and preparations for the 2021 legislative session in Kansas.

The Medicaid expansion story began in 2014 following the passage of the Affordable Care Act. Federal funds were made available to hospitals in all 50 states starting in 2014 to offset cuts to Medicare, which was included in the final passage of the act.

Each state was given the option to accept these funds, after the Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that states could not be forced to expand their Medicaid programs. To date, Kansas has declined to participate in Medicaid expansion and, in doing so, has left more than $4 billion ($1.8 million each day, as reflected on the Kansas Hospital Association website) on the table. These funds are reallocated for programs in states other than Kansas. Not only have we passed on an opportunity to capture federal funds to boost our economy, but health care experts predict that more than 5,000 jobs would be created as a result of Medicaid expansion.

A call to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that hard-working Kansas taxpayers remit more than $24 billion annually to Washington, D.C., in the form of federal tax payments. An argument could be made that we would be wise to seek a return of as many of those dollars as is possible.

To date, 37 states and the District of Columbia have decided to participate in Medicaid expansion. It is interesting to note that our neighboring state of Colorado joined the program early on and report that everything from the state’s budget to the number of uninsured citizens has been positively impacted. Oklahoma and Nebraska passed referendums to join Medicaid expansion. Missouri residents will decide the fate of Medicaid expansion in the November general election.

A poll conducted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network reports that 75% of Kansans support Medicaid expansion.

People frequently ask me what Medicaid expansion will do for Reno County and Hutchinson. The benefits will be significant. According to the Kansas Hospital Association (KHA), approximately 1,500 Reno County residents will gain access to health insurance coverage resulting in the creation of several dozen jobs that could potentially add more than $800,000 each year to the local economy. Sales tax collection and retail sales will increase, resulting in an economic windfall for the community. Nearly $5 million in additional federal monies will flow into Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System each year going forward.

Other benefits include increasing access to preventive care and chronic disease management and the availability of additional mental health services.

During the fiscal year just completed on June 30, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System provided $23.5 million in uncompensated care. Medicaid expansion will reduce that figure by as much as one-third, which will provide additional funds to assist in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and support the continued effort to improve access to care for our community and update diagnostic and treatment modalities to offer a state-of-the-art experience.

Throughout our history, Kansas has a proud tradition of being good stewards of federal funds. We have utilized these funds to build one of the nation’s finest highway networks to provide support for our farmers and businesses. A similar argument can be made for the acceptance of federal funds to take health care to a new level of excellence throughout Kansas.

Dave Dillon, then the CEO of, Kroger’s, a Fortune 500 company, speaking at the Dillon Lecture Series in 2009, said our country would be far better off if every citizen had health insurance. No truer words could be spoken. Medicaid expansion will be a giant step forward in achieving that goal.

Ken Johnson is president and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.