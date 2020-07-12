Maybe you don’t think of yourself as an ambassador based on the common understanding of the word. Webster says, "An ambassador is a person who acts as a representative or promoter of a specified activity."

But every day that you have interactions with others, you are, in essence, an ambassador of your beliefs. Even if you don’t speak to another person, you’re passing on your energy, either positive or negative. It’s more often seen as a facial expression or body language, but you are always projecting your inner thoughts.

You know what it’s like to have someone shove in line or exhibit road rage. Not only do you witness it, but you can feel it. You also know what it’s like to have someone hold a door for you, give you a compliment or share a big smile.

During these troubling times with both the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest, it becomes vital for us to decide what we want to promote in our everyday life.

What kind of ambassador do you want to be? Do you want to be a protagonist of understanding, kindness, love and generosity? It has never been more important.

So I’ve set my mind to be a good-energy ambassador. I will give a big smile and speak to everyone I see. I realize that it is difficult while wearing a mask (which is another way of showing that we care about others), but you can smile with your eyes and a tilt of your head. I will freely give compliments.

When you see something good, say something good. I will tell my family and friends I love them. Yesterday, we witnessed a family sitting together at a table, and they were laughing out loud. When we walked by, I thanked them for sharing their laughter. It made us all smile.

I made a return to Sams recently, and I caught the clerk’s eye (we both had masks on), and I thanked her sincerely for working. As she nodded her head, I saw tears well up in her eyes.

We must remember to say thank you to the grocery clerks, food producers, trash collectors, health care and all frontline workers. It can be a very simple thing – it spreads good energy.

Be a good energy ambassador!

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.