The testimony to Congress by Dr. Richard Bright (Kansas native) is pitiful, sad and tragic that the Trump administration ignored his pleas to get on top of the coronavirus in January of this year and quite possibly have saved thousands of lives.

Dr. Bright’s advice to Congress was to have a plan in place for when we obtain the vaccine to have the medical supplies on hand to administer it to millions of people. We need experienced scientific leadership to come out of this nosedive our country is experiencing.

Past President Barack Obama gave a virtual graduation speech to our nation’s youths. He was asking for our graduates to lead the way because they’re our future, and most important “our nation is trying to create a different world together.”

America’s spirit of kindness, generosity and diplomacy springs forth in the Great Depression, World War II and III and 9/11. Now all members of the human race worldwide are joined together to defeat the virus. We need a good leader with heart and feelings to guide us. Encourage all citizens to vote in 2020!

B. Jean Taylor, Topeka