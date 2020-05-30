My wife and I would like to thank you for the fake letter you inserted in “Letters to the Editor.” Your fake letter “Abject failure of deep state” gave us the best laugh we have had in some time.

My wife was reading it while eating breakfast; first she got mad and was letting me know how irrational it was. But very soon we are both laughing as we both realized it was all a spoof. That was one of the funniest writings on current events we have seen in months. Besides being entertaining it showed how utterly ridiculous people sound when the actually take some of these issues seriously.

Thank you for inserting a spoof like this to help us start our day on a lighter note.

William Ramser, Topeka