It takes courage to put yourself out there an run for public office. In doing so, you open yourself up to scrutiny and pressure to take a stand on issues you may not have otherwise considered.

To a degree, your life is opened up to the public even if you’re simply running for the local school board — though in some cases a school board race might face more scrutiny than a U.S. Senate campaign — especially if there’s a bond issue involved.

Add on the stress and uncertainty of pandemic like COVID-19 and it seems even more courageous in some aspects. But life hasn’t stopped because of the virus, so we must press on forward.

As the June 1 filing deadline for elections comes upon us, we’d like to thank everyone who has decided to answer the call and enter a race. Running for office takes a special kind of courage and we believe each candidate deserves a moment to stake their claim fairly and speak their peace.

Be it a local, state or national office, filing to run will have an impact on the policies created by our leaders regardless of the outcome. That has tremendous and immeasurable merit. Simply starting a conversation, challenging the status quo or asking a powerful question can often lead to important changes. Try to remember that when it’s all said and done.

No matter what the office may be, city council, school board, county commission, state offices in the Kansas Legislature or the federal offices, we admire your ambitions.

Sure, not all of these candidates will be running for the same reasons, but obviously each believes they have something to offer the electorate. That, too, has merit. Hopefully, voters will see what each candidate is offering and make the choice that allows for the greatest good.

Should you find yourself in a contentious race, we hope you’ll take the high road and stick to policies and platforms while campaigning. People are already stressed enough. Mudslinging isn’t helpful to the voters and we don’t see the need for messy election season.

That could only add unnecessary stress to already complicated lives. Please find the courage to answer a call to keep the race respectful. It’s the mark of a true leader to keep things civil when disagreements arise.

Should you win the race, we hope you’ll channel that ambition to best serve your constituents. The people of Kansas deserve your best. Please remember that last bit, because we will hold you to account if you don’t.