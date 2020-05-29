Sixty-five years ago, this moment, Hollywood took up temporary residence in Hutchinson’s Baker Hotel as the filming of the epic movie “Picnic” was underway.

In 2005, Bill Shaffer, a Hutchinson native, penned a feature story on the filming, which provides the reader tantalizing details of what went on behind the scenes as Columbia Pictures and a star-studded cast, including William Holden, Kim Novak, and Cliff Robertson, were in town for the filming.

In a nutshell, the movie’s plot was a rather simple one. A drifter (Holden) arrives in a small Kansas town and falls in love with a local beauty (Novak) who is in a relationship with a local rich boy (Robertson).

Actually, the idea for the production already had a Kansas connection. Playwright William Inge grew up in Independence, Kansas, and wrote the play that gained national attention on the Broadway stage.

In 1955, Columbia Pictures decided to make the leap and take “Picnic” to the Big Screen and, according to Shaffer, purchased the rights to the play for $350,000, a hefty sum for that time. Movie scouts zeroed in on Inge’s home state in search of locations and apparently Hutchinson, Salina, Nickerson, Halstead, and Sterling had just what they needed in structures and terrain and the deal was sealed.

Joshua Logan, a renowned director from that era was tabbed to do his magic on the plains of Kansas. The cast seemed like the Who’s Who of the motion picture industry. Holden’s movie credits were growing by leaps and bounds and 22-year old Novak was described as the most photographed beauty in Hollywood. Robertson was cast in his first leading role, reputedly after Paul Newman turned it down. Other cast members included Betty Field, Susan Strasburg, Phyllis Newman and Rosalind Russell.

Shaffer told how the crew touched down in Salina on May 14, 1955, for a few days of filming and six days later arrived in Hutchinson. Soon, Holden was at the Security Grain Elevator at Fourth and Halstead Avenue where he was filmed clinging to the security rail along the edge of the building.

Novak turned heads everywhere she went in Hutchinson, including St. Theresa Catholic Church at 211 East Fifth Avenue where she was a regular for Sunday morning Mass. Reputedly, she walked from the Baker Hotel to St. Theresa’s Church and was deluged each Sunday with offers of rides from young motorists.

In 2016, Novak, the only surviving member of the cast declined, through her agent, an interview with Hutchinson Magazine but sent her best to the town that had helped launch her movie career six decades earlier. Novak, 87, and her husband Robert Malloy, reside on a 240-acre ranch in Oregon.

“Picnic” is a topic far too large to cover in a single column, necessitating Part II on June 13. Next time, we will report on Holden’s antics at the Baker Hotel, including the night he hung out of a window with a drink in hand.

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.