These are tough times for all of us, but especially for older adults. As each day of the coronavirus pandemic passes, family members, staff, and communities are becoming increasingly worried about the health and safety of those in long-term care facilities. For those with a loved one in a nursing home, AARP Kansas (I am a volunteer) recommends asking the administration six key questions.

1. Has anyone in the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19?

2. What is the nursing home doing to prevent infections?

3. Does nursing home staff have the personal protective equipment and training they need to stay safe and keep their patients safe?

4. What is the nursing home doing to help residents stay connected with their families or other loved ones during this time?

5. What is the plan for the nursing home to communicate important information to both residents and families on a regular basis?

6. Is the nursing home currently at full staffing levels for nurses, aides, and other workers?

If you are concerned about the safety of a loved one living in a nursing home, contact the Kansas Long-Term Care Ombudsman’s office toll free at 1-877-662-8362.

Robert J. Roberts, Pittsburg