On a May 7th a Capital-Journal front page photo, Senate President Susan Wagle is shown talking with House Speaker Ron Ryckman before convening the Legislative Coordinating Committee. The article states the Kansas lawmakers will return in two weeks for a truncated one-day session to wrap up business and limit their exposure to COVID-19. However, the photo plainly shows Senate President Wagle and House Speaker Ryckman within 2 feet of one another, not the 6 foot social distance rule, and neither are wearing a protective mask. My question: If the lawmakers are concerned about coronavirus exposure and are limiting their session to one day, the photo shows no concern for COVID-19. Also, why do social distancing and mask protection not apply to lawmakers who deploy our virus directives?

Steve Alfrey, Auburn