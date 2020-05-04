We are baffled by voters who say they are values voters when their sole value is being against abortion. We are also baffled by politicians who claim they are protecting our Christian values, when the values they support look nothing like the Christ we know. (Jesus Christ came to preach good news to the poor and set captives free. He taught us to love our enemies.)

Can we be pro-life while attempting to roll back efforts to contain a virus that has killed over 65,000 people in the US? Is showing up with guns at the Statehouse and defying social distancing protocols pro-life? We believe the answer to both questions is “no.”

This is a new and deadly virus, unlike any we have experienced in the past. This is not the flu. It is a new phenomenon about which much is still unknown. Any claims that we could establish "herd immunity" by exposing everyone is speculation, especially in light of a recent WHO study that questions whether exposure to the virus makes us immune in the future.

It seems cruel to just let the virus run its course and watch people die. Everyone wants to get back to work and get the economy up and running, but putting the economy ahead of saving lives is not pro-life from our point of view.

Duane and Elvera Johnson, Topeka