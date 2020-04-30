An announcer on PBS TV last night said, "Nobody was ever expecting a thing like this." Oh really? In the movie "War of the Worlds," which dates back to the 1950s and 1960s, an alien invader was destroyed by their own bacterial pandemic.

It's something that's been talked about and discussed by scientists and medical people for the last 60 years or more and by educated and informed people almost everywhere.

Biden and Obama made real attempts to be able to face such a problem, which Trump made every attempt to tear down.

The national debt? Just watch it now.

Robert R. Harsh, Topeka