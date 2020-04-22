In my opinion, Trump is acting like a dictator. Let me count the ways:

1. He hires his own family.

2. He considers loyalty more important then competency.

3. He verbally abuses the press and shuts them down.

4. He fires anyone he perceives as a possible threat.

5. His followers have been known to threaten those who disagree with him — example — Dr. Fauci (he has received many threats).

6. He takes no responsibility for his actions and blames Democrats and the media.

7. He puts up barriers for voting. He even said and I quote, "If everyone voted by mail, no Republican would be elected."

8. He hired people for jobs they were not qualified for — Pence and Kushner, etc.

9. If his approval starts to fade, he takes more desperate steps to protect himself from accountability. He may try expansion of emergency powers. An example would be cancel the 2020 presidential election.

Again, in my opinion, Trump is the worst president of all time and our country has never been in so much danger.

Marylou Schmidt, Topeka