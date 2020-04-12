This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

In five years, in 10 years, what will you tell friends and loved ones about how you behaved during the novel coronavirus outbreak?

Will you say how you rigorously followed medical recommendations?

Will you say you washed your hands often, more than 20 seconds at a time? Will you talk about how you avoided crowds and having friends visit?

Will you say that the times were difficult, but because you and everyone you knew followed these mitigation strategies, the coronavirus was prevented from reaching its true destructive potential?

Or will you tell your friends and loved ones a different story?

Will you say how you listened to conspiracy theories from anonymous online posters?

Will you say you laughed at people who washed their hands religiously? Will you say how you kept on visiting stores and friends, laughing at the rules put in place to keep everyone safe?

Will you say that the times were difficult, but because you and everyone you knew ignored the warnings and advice, the coronavirus death toll surged past predictions, striking down hundreds of thousands in the United States alone?

In five years, in 10 years, which of these narratives will you tell?

As Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, put it recently, if we think we’re overreacting, we’re probably doing the right thing. Because in the battle against this new virus, sweeping shutdowns are the only proven way to slow its spread.

Following all of these mitigation strategies will flatten the curve.

Following all of these mitigation strategies will mean that fewer people become infected.

Following all of these mitigation strategies will save lives — possible hundreds of thousands of lives.

And because these things won’t happen, it may seem as though we did too much. But it is only because of mitigation that these things were possible in the first place.

No one enjoys the times that we’re going through. It’s human nature to deny difficulty, to look for silver linings, to keep going on with things as they are. But now, for these few weeks or months, we can’t do so. We have to follow scientific advice — not slide by on technicalities.

In five years, in 10 years, will you tell friends and loved ones that you did this? Will you be able to tell them you understood why you did so?

And if not, in five years, in 10 years, will you be there at all?