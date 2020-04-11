This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

Kansas leaders, the time has come.

Our state needs to switch to a mail-in election system, for primary and general elections.

That’s a sweeping statement, we understand. But the reasons are compelling and deserve to be heard and understood now, rather than later. If at all possible, the system should be changed this year, so voters are able to make their voices heard from the safety of their own homes.

The immediate context for this call is the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. It is simply unconscionable to put broad swaths of the public at risk on Election Day by requiring them to congregate at polling places.

We don’t know what the situation will be in August or November, but we do know one thing for sure: A vaccine won’t be ready. Without a vaccine, social movement will always carry some risk for a resurgence of the virus. We can’t allow the exercise of our democratic rights to create hot spots that could endanger many thousands.

But there’s another argument, beyond public health. Other states have switched to conducting all elections by mail. According to the National Council on State Legislatures, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington have made the switch, with other states allowing for counties to opt in or during special circumstances.

The states that have taken the plunge have seen increased participation, especially in off-year elections. They have seen declines in costs, as the states are no longer responsible for operating an extensive network of polling sites and workers. And they have seen increased voter satisfaction, as those casting ballots are able to take time and research the candidates.

Not everyone likes mail-in ballots, unfortunately.

The president has made his objections known, as have some national Republicans, suggesting that greater turnout would be subject to fraud or hurt their party. Evidence from the states mentioned above show that fraud hasn’t been a problem, however.

Mail-in ballots ultimately aren’t about the parties. They’re about the voters. They’re about keeping the public safe while including more voters in the process. The case for them is clear and compelling.

In the best-case scenario, the federal government will make the call soon and allow citizens across the nation to vote this way. If that doesn’t happen, Kansas legislators should act.