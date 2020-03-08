Last year, 23 states rejected “right to repair” legislation for a simple reason — this is not actually a “right to repair” issue. This is an issue of unsafe and illegal tampering, that if passed could be detrimental to the operator of the equipment. And as more farmers learn about this issue and the ability of their equipment to be compromised, hacked and infected with malware, their support for “right to repair” has fallen.

“Right to repair” supporters refuse to discuss how equipment operators found themselves with such limited choices. Modern farming equipment is forced to follow the federal laws that were started under the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendments. As those demands grew into high-tech embedded code ever increasing stringent requirements were placed on manufacturers resulting in more proprietary control of those codes.

Overly vague “right to repair” legislation does not address the safety hazards caused by the EPA emissions regulations. The most notable is the fire hazard created by igniting airborne dust in daily operations of the Regeneration Equipment required in the emissions systems. It does not address the cost to farmers for the constant repairs needed to keep the emissions systems operational or the loss felt by every consumer from having equipment down during the most vital times of the season. “Right to repair” legislation does not address the cost the mandated systems add on to the price of the purchase.

“Right to repair” legislation will not prevent operators from building their own equipment to bypass emission regulations.

Georganna Cushing, Allen