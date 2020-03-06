Trump’s triumphant results will no longer fit in this column.

Trump has the wisdom and intelligence to know his constituents’ wants and needs, and acknowledges them. His visions coincide with intellectual “deplorable” patriots.

Trump admires and helps his friends but arrogantly chides arrogant, corrupt enemy liars, haters, D.C. Democrats, media and radicals.

When we look at the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita (inflation-adjusted), Obama was at $54,280 and Trump is now at $58,229 (7% improvement). Editorial misrepresentation such as Medicare has less administrative costs than private insurance is a farce. Many agencies also spend for Medicare, and 4.7% of private admin costs are state and federal taxes. Medicare shorts providers 20% on billings, and its fraudulent overpayments are history.

Medicaid pays about 50% of billings, bankrupting rural and other providers. Our effective, efficient private health care providers built and saved our health system.

Trump has weathered six hurricanes that caused havoc and $300B in damage. In 2016 there were 19 floods costing over $10B. In 2017-2019 there were horrendous fires in California that cost billions. He has been blistered by hateful, arrogant Washington democrats and the deep state. In 2016, 76% of registered voters in D.C. were Democrats. These bureaucrats and administrators have been disloyal and destructive to Trump here and abroad.

Thanks Sens. Roberts and Moran for helping Trump.

Despite the adversity, Trump is the most prolific president and leader in history, offering the best economy for all Americans, while advocating good families.

May God bless America!

Michael C. Welch, Topeka