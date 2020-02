Thank you for the editorial on farming; it is nice to be appreciated.

However, it didn't mention how we gamble on the weather. Depending on the age and stage of the crops, it can be too wet, too dry, too hot or too cold. Occasional hailstorms can ruin crops, and lightning can kill cattle.

Remember, without the farmers and ranchers, people would be starving, naked and sober!

Bill and Joan Lieber, Osage City