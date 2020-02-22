I have to admit that involvement in state politics pales in comparison to knowledge about federal politics, but as I timidly tip my toe into the state waters, I become as upset, if not more, with the nature of the beast.’

As someone who is trying to pledge to neither party but look at issues that impact We The People, I read an update on the abortion bill and Medicaid expansion. As a woman, and regardless how I feel personally about abortion and its religious espousals, I think that anything/anyone standing in the way of a woman and her doctor should consider what it might feel like to trip back to cave-man days.

When the Legislature assumes the patriarchal role, we become reduced to mindless property. Some of our leaders are attaching abortion to Medicaid expansion using the argument that it would fund abortion. Do these so-called leaders not know that state and federal law prohibits public funds for abortion?

What do you call it when president of the Senate vows that no work will be done in the Senate concerning Medicaid expansion until a Constitutional amendment on abortion passes?

I call it obstruction. Women of Kansas, rise up for We The People, championing religious freedom for all and supporting health care that results in more people staying healthy who can work and contribute to our state!

Anne Lesser, Overland Park