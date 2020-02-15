Senate Majority Leader Wagle's latest stunt blocking all health care related bills in the Senate until her anti-choice constitutional amendment passes is beyond the pale! It is the height of hypocrisy for her to claim to care about the health of Kansans and then block all legislation dealing with healthcare for fear that KanCare Expansion might be included.

The real reason Wagle is so adamant about getting the constitutional amendment on the August ballot is to bolster her street cred as the toughest anti-choice conservative competing for our open US Senate seat. Stonewalling the work of our elected representatives for purely political posturing is just plain wrong.

The Kansas Legislature has already passed KanCare Expansion, only to be blocked by gubernatorial veto. The vast majority of Kansans support Medicaid Expansion. A bi-partisan bill not sets bottled up in senate committee ready for favorable passage by both chambers of the legislature and approval by our Governor.

Using the power of her office to thwart the will of the people of Kansas is wholly undemocratic. This is not the way democracy was meant to work. The people of Kansas should be outrage by this selfish behavior!

Kevin Siek, Topeka