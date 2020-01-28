Census will destroy Kansas

This editorial is so wrong. In your greed for "federal" money and political representation, you would destroy Kansas. The founding fathers never intended for foreigners and illegals to determine the makeup of the House of Representatives. Early immigrants quickly learned English and became citizens.

If the Census continues to count all residents instead of American citizens, states like California — with hordes of non-citizens — will soon take over the House and collect more millions of our tax dollars. The citizenship question should never have been removed from the Census.

Rachel Imthurn, Maple Hill