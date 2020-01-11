Trump nears war crimes line

Trump and his minions declared a portion of the Iranian military a "terrorist organization," which made it OK to assassinate a prominent Iranian General . (Iran being a fellow member of NATO.) Based on that action, IF Iran should declare a portion of the U.S. government or military a "terrorist organization" apparently it will be OK for Iran or those supporting them to assassinate American people of equal stature, whether military or within our government.

When Trump announces he will destroy 52 cultural sites in Iran (an act designated by International law as a "War Crime") it would then mean OUR locations of cultural importance would be fair game. If Trump orders these strikes, he could be accused of war crimes and called before the International Court in Geneva as a war criminal. At that point does he obey International Law or as he does here in the U.S., claim he is above the law?

Trump and Pompeo claim we are safer today than yesterday but so far have refused to provide ANY proof there was a threat much less proving that threat is either reduced or eliminated. It seems likely more U.S. troops will be needed in the Middle East in the near future and for many years to come.

May God have mercy on our troops and their families as they are sent into another worthless and never-ending war with NO end game or solution in sight.

JM Leas, Hays