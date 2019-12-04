In times such as these ...
It was the Christmas season
the year was 2019
Who knew where there was peace, love or joy
Nowhere to be seen?
Congress was in the chamber
No one could agree.
Compromise, and understanding not an option
Time out, we might need a referee.
TV, soap opera, family disagreements
Drama everywhere to be found.
Raised voices, and yelling, No one knows how to lay their differences down.
The wealthy seems discontent,
The poor feeling deprived
The working man, feels beat down
Thinking he is supporting all the other guys.
High blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, medical bills
What a mess
Yet, those making the decisions can't understand
Why the world is full of stress.
People in despair
Because of bad choices they have made.
Violence, abuse and suicide
Happening more every day.
Responsibility and respect for mankind
Has gone astray,
There's little I can do
Except to PRAY!
Joyce Stuckey, Topeka