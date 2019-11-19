To the editor:

It didn’t take long for the usual suspects to strike out at Pat Proctor. It was faster than I had suspected, and now, it’s even nastier than before.

Allen Boyce, like some stalker watching every move of his object of envy, uses the now-normal tactic of creating controversy where there is none. He even admits that no one, not retired Col. Proctor, nor the Fort Leavenworth garrison leadership, did anything wrong. And yet Boyce insists that it looked “bad” and wants you to develop a similar hate for a person who just wants to give back to the community that has embraced him and his family.

It’s quite sad that Boyce fails to relay the fact that Proctor has history in Leavenworth, not only as a business owner with his wife, but as an active duty officer who served here as permanent party with MCTP and, eventually, retiring from Fort Leavenworth.

I suppose Boyce just doesn’t understand that strong bonds are made by many people throughout their time in the military and the fact that someone you know is running for a political office doesn’t create a scenario where people must distance themselves. Boyce can’t even say if the others in the picture knew he was running. The picture in question contained nothing of note, beyond a few people with something in common. Of course, Boyce can infer whatever he desires, but his attempt to put forth the idea that it was inappropriate, when it clearly wasn’t, smacks of desperation and, yes, some kind of personal vendetta or hatred.

Where this comes from only Boyce can answer. Suffice it to say, he is using the very tactics the mainstream media does to vilify and convict, merely with a photograph out of context. If that were the case, then no one is safe having their picture taken with anyone lest they be labeled and targeted by someone for something one or another person in that picture ever did in their life.

The same can be said about Wiley and his desperate attacks on Proctor. Talk about “timing.” While Boyce bemoans and insinuates about the “timing” of the Proctor photograph with his announcement, the exact same can be said about the “timing” of his and Wiley’s letters to this newspaper. Was it coordinated? Are they, in fact, colluding to smear and besmirch a man that has done nothing to either of these two gentlemen nor anyone else in this world as far as I know, to garner such treatment? Wiley laments about how awful Baan Thai is to their workers, yet doesn’t explain how the business, among all of the businesses that have closed in this town over the last 15 years, has not only stayed open, but grown. That success, in itself, is a testament to the business and those that run it. Add to that the two other locations, and you have what can only be described as a successfully run business. Unfortunately, it seems, success is a dirty word and anyone who runs a successful business must be doing its workers dirty, right? I’ve worked in the service industry, as have my two sons. We can tell you that the money we made in tips was often many times more than any business could have paid us per hour, and that the $2.50 per hour is a legal rate for that industry. I assume Wiley has never worked in the service industry or he would know that. The workers at any job are not slaves and are free to work wherever they desire. For Wiley to not only attack a successful business in Leavenworth, but then go on to make a claim that Proctor, as our state representative, wants to serve our city and county to hurt the poor is not only ludicrous, but childish and, unfortunately, typical of the political climate in this country. Wiley has little idea of what Proctor wants to do for Leavenworth beyond actually helping the poor get out of the cycle of poverty. For some reason, that seems to scare and/or enrage Wiley.

It’s pretty obvious these two people have some kind of hatred in their hearts for a man who wants nothing more than to serve this community. I suggest all people, no matter your politics, listen to what Proctor has to say and decide for yourselves whether or not your beliefs and desires for you, your family and your city align with his vision for Leavenworth. Of course, we all are different in these areas, and we must choose people in whom we can trust to represent our collective best interests. That is part of our responsibility as citizens. Don’t pay attention to hearsay, polls or media-like spin. Take the time to listen to him and ask him questions. Press him. Hold him to his word. That is also what we, as the employers of these elected officials at every level, have as our responsibility as citizens.