The state finance committee’s handling of corrections money last week was a bad omen for Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly and her administration have been hamstrung by a requirement that the committee disburse funds already approved in the budget.

Let’s be clear: Corrections have been one of the worst issues facing our state recently. There are severe staffing vacancies, prisons have been severely overcrowded, workers have faced mandatory overtime — and at the same time no raises have been forthcoming. And that doesn’t even include the shocking images from recent costly, destructive riots prompted by overcrowding and staffing shortages.

Broadly speaking, there were two problems at the finance committee. One of them, unexpectedly, came from Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration. The request that some of our state’s inmates be shipped to for-profit facilities in Arizona is deeply troubling.

The state should make sure to exhaust all city and county beds before sending anyone outside of Kansas. That separation limits inmates’ access to families and the ability to rehabilitate themselves in familiar communities. What’s more, the very notion that taxpayer dollars would go to support for-profit prisons — institutions whose business model depends on keeping human beings incarcerated — was rightly criticized in committee.

We understand that corrections officials may feel as though they have no other choice. But that suggests that more creative thinking and resources are required. The Arizona facilities should be an absolute last resort.

The second problem at the finance committee was the fact that the committee was hearing the corrections request at all. Yes, the private prison proposal deserved harsh feedback. But the rest of the department’s budget simply shouldn’t be micromanaged by legislative leaders. We have state agencies for a reason. And those state agencies are run by the executive branch.

Last-minute legislative shenanigans led to this outcome. When Democrats and moderate Republicans in the House rebelled over Senate inaction on Medicaid expansion, they rejected the budget. The version eventually revised included this legislative oversight.

Onlookers were skeptical at the time. And their fears have been confirmed with the latest action. The finance committee is not qualified to run the state’s prisons. There will never be true consensus if legislators micromanage every dollar allocated in the budget.

From the looks of things, this will be part of our Kansas conversation for a long time. Unfortunately, this infighting and the poor decisions resulting from it will only distract officials from the serious, long-term project of rebuilding our state’s prisons. We have so much left to do.

Gatehouse Kansas