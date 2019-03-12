Shame on legislators for restaurant behavior

I am outraged over the appalling behavior of Kansas legislators in Topeka’s White Linen restaurant. Did it occur to them that this venue was filled with diners who consider it a rare treat to be there and do not enjoy the luxury of an expense account?

Here is my response to the legislators: Let me get this straight — you were out drinking obviously to excess because you were celebrating? Exactly what might that be? Despite the Kansas Supreme Court, the governor and the majority of Kansans, you have dithered around and refused to fund our schools.

You have further shamed us by your deplorable public abusive behavior. You left that restaurant in a drunken state, hopefully in a taxi, but if not, displaying callous disregard for other motorists.

If you have a remaining shred of decency, take these steps immediately — a public apology to The White Linen and its patrons, to your constituents, and while you are at it, get back to work addressing school funding and FIX IT, then maybe, just maybe, you have earned an appropriate dignified celebration.

Faye Wilson, Topeka