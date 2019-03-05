Senator Givens shares news from the Kansas Senate

Officially, this is day 43 of the Session. By the time you read this we will be on what is called, “turn-around.”

The Senate has passed the Farm Bureau bill (SB32). I supported this bill and voted for it. Everyone needs to know that when this plan comes out, it will not be the answer for everyone. This bill merely authorizes Farm Bureau to develop an association health plan. Not everyone will be covered by this plan. I felt it was important to create an option- hopefully just as successful as the one in Tennessee. This bill is now in the House.

Floor Action

EXPIRATION DATE OF RISK-BASED CAPITAL INSTRUCTIONS (SB28)

Senate Bill 28 changes the date specified in the Insurance Code for risk-based capital (RBC) instructions promulgated by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners for property and casualty companies and for life insurance companies. This bill passed the Senate 40-0

EXEMPTING CERTAIN DOMESTIC INSURERS FROM FILING ENTERPRISE RISK REPORTS (SB66)

Among other things, this bill exempts the ultimate controlling person, or eligible, to engage in the business of insurance only in Kansas with total direct and assumed annual premiums less than $300 million; unless the ultimate controlling person of the domestic insurer also controls other insurers not meeting the requirements of the section. This bill passed the Senate40-0

M DRIVERS LICENSES OPERATING UNDER TEMPORARY PERMIT (SB17)

Senate Bill 17 removes an exception for motorcycles operated with a temporary registration permit from requirement for each operator of a motor vehicle in Kansas to hold a license classified for the operation of the motor vehicle. Previous law stated that any person operating a motorcycle registered in Kansas shall be the holder of a class M driver’s license; except when any person is operating a motorcycle that is registered under a temporary permit. This bill passed the Senate 40-0

CLAIMS AGAINST THE STATE (SB25)

Senate bill 25 authorizes expenditures of $82,886 in FY 2019 to pay claims against the State of Kansas. This bill passed the Senate 40-0

APPROACH OF AN EMERGENCY VEHICLE (SB40)

Senate Bill 40 removes language requiring a law enforcement officer to issue a warning citation from, and after, the effective date of the act, and prior to July 1, 2001. This is for the provisions requiring a driver to move into an adjacent lane or, if changing lanes is not possible or unsafe, proceed with due caution upon approaching an authorized emergency vehicle or police vehicle using flashing or hazard warning lights. This bill was passed and placed on the Consent Calendar 40-0

SEAT BELT USE IN TRAFFIC INFRACTION (SB41)

Senate Bill 41 amends the Uniform Act Regulating Traffic to specify the violation of law that requires seat belt use by occupants ages 14 and older in passenger cars or autocycles. This will now be considered a traffic infraction. This bill was passed and placed on the Consent Calendar 40-0

KANSAS FARM BUREAU MEMBER HEALTH CARE BENEFITS (SB32)



Senate Bill 32 allows the Kansas Farm Bureau to establish a health care benefit that offers coverage specifically for Farm Bureau members in Kansas. This bill passed the Senate 28-11 (Senator Givens voted with the majority)

If anyone has concerns with insurance matters the Consumer Hotline is: 1-800-432-2484

A FEW FACTS:

Kansas was the 18th most expensive state in the country for electricity in 2017 (U.S. EIA Power Monthly, January 24, 2018 report)

Kansas Experienced the 6th largest electric rate increase (54% of all 50 states from 2006-2017 while the market cost of electricity decreased (Select date from EIA Average Price by State by Provider, 1990-1017



The Kansas Department of Corrections recently discovered that 591 inmates have tested positive for Hepatitis C, an infection that damages the liver. It is estimated that treatment for inmates will be roughly $9 million (Wichita Eagle)



Block grants from the Department of Commerce Small Cities Community Development, were issued to the cities of Neodesha, for their gas system and Gridley for their sewer system. I congratulate these cities for their ability to get these grants to help their city’s needs.

Check out YouTube to see the Kansas Senate at work.



Note: I rarely respond to emails that are generated by an action group or company.

I will not use state funds to send out a printed newsletter. Email newsletters and newspapers will be the only mass communication. You may also check my website. www.brucegivens.com