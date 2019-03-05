Readers write to us

Two books in Andover Library need moved to older reader area

To the Editor,

I write to clarify information regarding my request, reconsideration, and appeal to the Andover Public Library to re-shelve three books: I Am Jazz, George, and Lily and Dunkin'. Re-shelve, not remove as has been misreported.

The main point I've made is that these books need to be moved from the early readers, ages seven to eleven, to an older reader area as they have sexual content, and are beyond the concrete reasoning ability of these early readers, who take written word literally. I am disappointed that the Andover Public Library Board cannot balance their ideology of “free access” with protecting the vulnerable hearts and minds of the next generation. I have requested this policy be reined in as the library will even check out “R” rated movies to minors.

Examples of the content in these books: scientifically/biologically untrue statements like “I have a girl brain, but a boy body,” and incompetent medical counsel from “doctors” regarding side effects of taking androgen blockers and gender transitioning. Children are introduced to hiding internet searches, defying police orders, consider dumping a bottle of urine onto a police officer, wanting to cut off a penis with a nail clipper, and hiding and lying about taking bipolar medication leading to a psychotic episode that is described in shocking detail. This is reckless material targeting young children. Andover residents pay 3 mills in motor vehicle taxes to fund the library's over $480,000 budget. We must have a say in what the library is buying. I believe these books fit the “prurient” material the library's policy says they won't buy.

“The American College of Pediatricians urges healthcare professionals, educators and legislators to reject all policies that condition children to accept as normal a life of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex. Facts – not ideology – determine reality.” http://www.acpeds.org/the-college-speaks/position-statements/gender-ideology-harms-children All three of these books glamorize taking androgen blockers and gender transitioning.

Lastly, the American Library Association reveals its push to get Drag Queen story hour into every library. http://www.ala.org/advocacy/libraries-respond-drag-queen-story-hour The Wichita Library Board already hosted one last fall. There is an agenda here. Be alert and prevent this from coming to your library, and have a say in what your children are reading.



Marci Laffen

Andover

Virginia student seeks information about Kansas

To the Editor and the People of the Great State of Kansas,

Hello, I am a third grade student in northern Virginia. In third grade, we do state projects, and I have chosen your state! I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Kansas as I work on my project.

Some of the information that we get for our projects will be from books and websites, but the best information is from people who live in each state. This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping that you would be willing to send some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, souvenirs, general information, this newspaper article, or any other items that would be useful.

You can mail to the address below. I really appreciate your help!



Sincerely,

Lane



Mrs. B’s Class

The Langley School

1411 Balls Hill Rd.

McLean, VA 22101