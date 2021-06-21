Lloyd "Whitey" Ray Dowell

Obituary

In our most loving memory of Lloyd "Whitey" Ray Dowell who went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 17th, 2021.

He was proceeded in death by his father and mother (Robert "Jack" and Kathryn Dowell), 3 brothers (Floyd, Ronald, Donald) 1 sister (Judith "Sis" Sharp), 1 granddaughter (Kassondra Hutson) and his beautiful wife (Sondra Sue O'Dell).

He is survived by his sister (Kathy Latimer), 8 children (Tim Kolb, Brenda White, Teresa Vaughn, Sandra Aitchison, Gilbert Kolb, Traci Jones, Darren Kolb, Melissa Linot) 19 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Whitey was a creative individual and his love for our Lord was very deep. His other passions included fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and life long family friend (Judy Guthrie).

It saddens us deeply to have lost Lloyd, but we will always carry the joyful memories in our hearts.

There will be no funeral service and memorials can be sent to Serenity Hospice Care 3221 N. Toben St. Wichita, KS 67226.