Frank Eugene Wartick

Obituary

Frank Eugene Wartick, 91, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord, on June 13, 2021 at LakePoint Nursing Home in El Dorado, KS, two days prior to his 92nd birthday. Frank was born June 15, 1929, the only son to Archie and Ella Mae (Martin) Wartick, and lived on a farm south of El Dorado. He graduated from Leon High School in 1947. On June 26, 1950, he married the love of his life, Opal Irene (McGavock) Wartick. They were married 70 years. Frank truly loved his wife and was the most devoted caregiver after Opal’s stroke in 2010. Together they raised four children. Frank worked at Skelly Refinery as a machinist for 39 years from June 21, 1950 to June 30, 1989. He took early retirement at age 60, which he stated “was the best thing he ever done”. Frank and Opal enjoyed traveling and bus trips. They had seen almost every state in the USA. Besides traveling, Frank enjoyed gardening, woodworking, garage sales and collecting coins. Spending time with his family was important to him, whether celebrating birthdays, barbeques, watching grandchildren’s music programs and their sporting events. He loved his family dearly. He also loved Jesus and the fellowship of the church. Because of his strong faith, we have the Hope through Christ Jesus that we will see him again. John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies, and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Ella Mae; siblings, Maxine Margaret Turner, Mae Luttrell, Viola Bankston; and son-in-law, Mike Groce. He is survived by his wife Opal (McGavock); children, Linda (John) Jernigan of Liberty Hill, TX, Gary (Deborah) Wartick of El Dorado, KS, Kellye (Randy) Harp of Wichita, KS, Kent (Angie) Wartick of Shawnee, KS; sister-in-law, Veleda Ott of El Dorado, KS; 10 Grandchildren; 16 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great Great Grandchild as well as any nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Sunday, June 20 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home of El Dorado. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 21 at 10am at 1st Southern Baptist Church of El Dorado. Frank will be laid to rest at the Walnut Valley Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Frank’s name may be directed to the 1st Southern Baptist Church of El Dorado. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Frank at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com