Tyler Will Stump

Obituary

Tyler Will Stump was born on December 26th, 1994 to Jim Stump and Nyki Kursevich in

Cheyenne, WY. He was an incredibly intelligent, adventure-loving soul with a huge heart.

Tyler and his wife and partner of 10 years, Cassidy, loved to camp, fish, and 4-wheel drive all over the state of Colorado with their constant companions, dogs, Cash and Kilo. Tyler also enjoyed hunting and snowboarding, activities he shared with his dad and his brother, Dylan. He was a kind, loving brother to his younger sister, McKenna, and he adored his niece, Averey, and nephews, Xander and Matteo.

Tyler made friends in every state he lived in and if Tyler loved you, you knew it by his fierce loyalty and willingness to help.

Tyler was particularly affected by the death of his grandpa, Rick Kursevich, earlier this year, and took the opportunity to make us all proud by his loving care of his grandma, Juanita.

He was also a carpenter by trade, following in his grandpa’s footsteps.

Tyler will be missed by so many, especially his family, father Jim (Liz), mother Nyki (Ben), siblings Dylan and McKenna, his loving wife Cassidy, of the home, his grandma Juanita, and in-laws, Dave and Dawn Herrera, as well as many, many others.

Donations in Tyler’s memory can be made to: Go Baby Go, a national program Tyler was proud to participate in during his years as a Mechanical Engineering student at Colorado Mesa University, https://www.supportingcmu.com/tyler-stump or the Colorado chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.org/chapter/colorado. Services will be private.