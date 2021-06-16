Fern Esther (Baker) Burton

Fern Esther (Baker) Burton, of El Dorado, Kansas, passed away on March 27, 2020, at the age of 91. Fern was born on September 24, 1928, to Orpha and Harold Baker in Iola, Kansas, where she also attended school. Fern married Jim Burton on January 1, 1948, in Fall River, Kansas.

Fern and Jim moved to El Dorado in 1950. They were founding members of Park Avenue Baptist Church. Following a brief move to a farm in Burns, Kansas, they found a country home in Rosalia, Kansas, in 1970. This allowed Fern to expand her garden. She canned as much as she could and provided friends and family with a bounty of delicious vegetables. Her green thumb extended to flowers of many varieties, including her favorite, purple iris. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, and embroidery. She passed along those skills to her daughter, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter along with recipes for homemade ice cream, noodles, and pancakes. Other favorite pastimes included spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and watching their participation in various sports and other activities.

Outside the home, she was a member/volunteer of the SBA Memorial Hospital Auxiliary in El Dorado.

Fern is survived by her son, Leroy Burton and wife Jeri, daughter, Teresa Bodensteiner and husband Mike; grandchildren, Daniel Burton and wife Michelle, Mike Burton and wife Tara, Lindy McMahan and husband Billy, and Chris Stanford and wife Samantha; great grandchildren, Zachary and Joshua Burton, Aiden and Riley McMahan, and Trevor, Reagan, and Lily McCune; sister Mary Ellen McDown, and numerous other loving family and friends.

Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Burton, parents, Orpha and Harold Baker, and brother, Bob Baker.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00am at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home.

Memorial donations in Fern's name can be made to the Susan B Allen Auxiliary or to LakePoint Nursing Home for their Hospice Unit.