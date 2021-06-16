Elmira "Miny" Swigart

Obituary

Elmira “Miny” Swigart, age 82, of El Dorado.

Elmira (Miny) Swigart passed away May 26 at her home surrounded by family, close friends and her dog, Dax. She was 82 years young.

Miny had a zest for life. With her fiery red hair and zippy Dodge Daytona sports car, she always had places to go and things to do. She loved shopping, going to the movies, eating out and traveling. She enjoyed cooking and sharing a meal with those she cared for; and a holiday celebration not was complete unless it was over the top.

Miny owned and operated the Double S/S Saloon in Burns, KS from 1980- 2000 alongside the “love of her life” and husband John Swigart. After the passing of her husband, Miny found joy in caring for children at First Baptist Daycare and Butler Community College Educare in the red room along with private nannying. The last child that she nannied, Graydon, affectionally called her “NeNe”.

Her family includes her children Kitty Hamilton, Mindy Cheuvront and Ty Hamilton; stepson Mike Swigart; 5 grandchildren Sabra, Zach, MacKenzie, Alex and Miles; and 9 great grandchildren. She was also loved by close friends and her dogs Elle, Tags, Quincy and Dax. Miny was a wonderful grandmother and left behind countless cherished memories with her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home on June 18th at 11:00.