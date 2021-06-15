Susan L. Hunter

Obituary

Susan L. Hunter, age 58, of El Dorado.

Susan L. Hunter’s life began on February 11, 1963 at the USAF Hospital in Burderop Parks, Wilts, England; the daughter of Dayton L. and Carol F. (Bird) Waugh.

She was united in marriage to the late Gerald Hunter and settled in El Dorado.

She worked hard and most recently worked as a Certified Massage Therapist. Susan was artistic and enjoyed cooking, she loved tasting too!

Her family includes her son Tom Rhodes of Mississippi and sister, Edith Waugh of El Dorado and many cousins.

Susan passed away on June 12, 2021 at her home in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents and grandparents.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Susan will be laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Wichita at a later date.

Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the donor’s choice.

