Sandra "Sandy" Kay Rodgers

Obituary

Sandra “Sandy” Rodgers, of Augusta, age 64.

Sandra “Sandy” Kay Rodgers, (Frazier, Nakaten) of Augusta, formerly of El Dorado, KS was born on May 10, 1957 in Neodesha, KS to Bill and Mary Jo (McCarty) Frazier.

Sandy passed away on June 9, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS.

Survivors include her daughter, Celeste A. Utter and son-in-law Curt, two grandchildren, Natalie and Jonathan, all of Towanda, KS.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, Sandy asked for donations to B.A.C.A.-Bikers Against Child Abuse and the Down Syndrome Society.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

