John Francies Lang lll

Obituary

John Francis Lang III was born November 1, 1956, in Manhattan, NY, to John and “Jay” Lang. John was a Navy veteran who proudly served his country on the USS Nathan Hale. He retired as a PM Inspector for BNSF Railroad. John spent his days loving his family, fishing, gardening and saying, “every day is a Saturday!”

John died on June 7, 2021, in Wonsevu, KS.

John is survived by: wife, Denise; children, Jessica Maddox and husband Dusty, John F. Lang IV, Jaimie Lang; grandchildren, Dana and Daxton Maddox; and siblings, Claudia Lang and Clint Lang.

Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. No formal service is planned. Memorial donations may be made to Chase County Fishing Derby or Disabled American Veterans, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home PO Box 220 Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.