William "Bill" Winfred Peace

Obituary

William "Bill" Winfred Peace passed away on June 12, 2021 at NaNaw's Place Assisted Living in Denison, Texas.

Bill's life began on September 29th, 1930 in Teterville, Kansas, as the son of William Vernon Peace and Elsie (Cody) Peace. Bill began school in Teterville then the Eureka, Kansas area. He moved to Madison, Kansas at the age of 14. He enjoyed track, basketball, and football throughout his highschool years where he was captain of the basketball team and quarterback for the football team. He graduated from Madison in 1949 with honors. In 1950 he married Barbara (Hardin) Peace, his high school sweetheart. They were married for 65 wonderful years. Together they attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence. They moved to Detroit, Michigan where Bill graduated from the EET Electronics school. In 1954 they moved to El Dorado, KS where they established their home and business, Peace Radio and Television. Over the next 30 years, with a lot of hard work and dedication Bill was able to achieve a personal goal; He sold their successful family business in 1980 and was able to officially retire at age 50!

Their retirement years were beautiful. Bill became a regular on every local golf course. His athletic ability served him well, winning numerous tournaments including his later years competing as a senior in the senior divisions. Much of Bill and Barbara's time was spent at "Evermore", their refurbished home on Kaw Lake in Oklahoma where cherished times were spent with family gatherings, dear friends, bird watching, and beautiful sunrises.

During quiet times Bill could be heard whistling and whittling. He carved extraordinary creations out of different types of wood that are wonderful sentimental keepsakes treasured by family. There were numerous vacations to England and Scotland with family. Memories held dear for a lifetime. Overseas travel sparked their sense for adventure, Bill and Barbara took an unforgettable 30 day tour of Europe in the late 90's, culminating with their picture taken in front of the "Peace" memorial in Paris, France. In 1994 they traveled to Costa Rica as members of a missionary group where they restored a beautiful old Church in desperate need. In July 2000 they participated in a fruit drying tour in California to raise funds for world wide relief and development in areas of need. Their retirement years were rich with family, friends, travel, community involvement and reflective quiet times. In 2008 Barbara was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis and their activities became much more limited and their ability to return to "Evermore" became less frequent. Bill was the most loving devoted caregiver throughout Barbara's illness until her passing on July 31,2016. Bill and Barbara will at last be reunited and their ashes scattered by family. A memorial tribute to honor their beautiful lives will take place at that time. As time passes, grief will become remembrance that will help us hold on to happiness.

"Dad, you are a part of everything we do and who we are. You were the most loving, generous, devoted father and grandfather anyone could ever have. Thank you for absolutely everything."

Lovingly your children Kirk, and his wife Janell; Jerry, and his wife Jacque; Julie Davidson and her husband Colin and their families, along with our beloved extended family and very special friends.