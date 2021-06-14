Marlyn Ann Hugaboom

Obituary

Marlyn Ann Hugaboom, 78, of Augusta, KS passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at home. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS.

Marlyn was born in Sauk Centre, MN on September 13, 1942, to the late Esther May (Dickison) and Bert Melvin Martin.

She was a para educator at Head Start for many years. She loved reading. Marlyn also collected Precious Moments and had a house full of them!

On July 16, 1988 she married Tony Hugaboom Little Falls, MN and he survives her. She is also survived by: sons, Wayne Richner, and Steve Richner; daughters, Jackie Wika, Dawn Ziemer, and Barbie Nelson; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Fronk, Darlene Mutton, and Beverly Martin.

Memorial donations to Serenity Hospice Care 9415 E. Harry St. Suite 306 Wichita, KS 67207.