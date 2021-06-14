Jason Poffinbarger

Obituary

Jason Poffinbarger, age 46, of El Dorado.

Jason’s life began on April 14, 1975 in El Dorado, KS; the son of Jim and Aleda (George) Poffinbarger.

He attended Remington High School and was a very hard worker. Jason worked as a truck driver hauling material for Drisco in El Dorado.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. Jason enjoyed helping with family and friends’ projects. He would do anything for anybody and had a gentle spirit. Jason never knew a stranger.

Jason’s family includes his children Devan (Mallory Barker) Poffinbarger of Wellington and Gage Poffinbarger of Park City; parents Jim (Aleda) Poffinbarger of El Dorado; siblings Joshua Poffinbarger of Wichita and Nathan (Susie) Poffinbarger of Kyle, TX; and grandmother Elsie George of Augusta; nieces and nephews Xander, Jonah, Isabelle and Oliver.

Jason passed away on June 9, 2021 in Wichita. He is preceded in death by grandparents Howard and Betty Poffinbarger and grandfather, Ray George as well as several aunts and uncles.

Friends may gather with the family at the Carlson Colonial Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 15 at 10am for Jason’s funeral service. Jason will be laid to rest at McGill Cemetery in Potwin.

Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to Stroke Recovery Research at St. Francis Hospital. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Jason at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com