Frank "Frank" McClune

Obituary

Francis “Frank” McClune, age 66, of El Dorado.

Francis “Frank” McClune’s life began on October 20, 1954 in El Dorado, Kansas; the son of Samuel and Betty (Jenkins) McClune. He graduated from Circle High School.

He was united in marriage to Debbie Heath in 1986 in El Dorado. Frank was a hard worker and worked as a ranch hand and driver for the Circle E Feed Lot and after retirement drove for the Capper Foundation.

Frank enjoyed watching game shows and spending time with his family. He was especially fond of peanut butter and loved his cat, Tiger.

Frank’s greatest joy was his family which includes his wife, Debbie of El Dorado; children, Brian Morgan of Parsons, KS, Aaron Morgan of Hutchison, KS, and Jason McClune of El Dorado; siblings Sam (Sandy) McClune of Wichita; nephews Brian McClune and Craig McClune as well as many cousins.

Frank passed away on June 10, 2021 in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may gather with the family from 12-1 on Wednesday, June 16 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, June 16 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Susan B. Allen Cancer Center. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Frank at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com