Chris "Stretch" Nance

Obituary

Chris “Stretch” Nance, age 58, of Leon.

Chris’ “Stretch” life began on April 9, 1963 in Wichita, KS; the son of Donald and Helen (Moss) Nance.

He was united in marriage to Kelly Piper on January 3, 1986 in El Dorado.

He worked hard and played even harder. Stretch enjoyed fishing and spending time out on the lake. He loved racing sprint cars, NASCAR racing and was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. #3. Chris enjoyed helping others and loved kids. He enjoyed attending concerts and live music.

Stretch’s greatest joy was his family, which includes his wife, Kelly of Leon; special niece Bethany Lacy of Canton, KS and special nephew Levi Hobart of Wichita; several more nieces and nephews; siblings Donna (Terry) Behrns, Mike Nance, Debbie Trimble, Karen (Frankie) Andra, Sandi (Art) Allison, Scott (Kim) Nance, and Lisa (Tom) Nordick.

Chris passed away on June 8, 2021 at his home in Leon. He is preceded in death by his parents and Grandma Mary Nance; mother-in-law Sher Bennet.

Friends may gather with the family from 6-8pm on Friday, June 18 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19 at 2pm at First Christian Church in El Dorado.

Memorial contribution in Stretch's name may be directed to the Kansas Wildlife Fish and Parks Department or to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.