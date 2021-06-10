Jerry Wade Overley

Obituary

Jerry Wade Overley, 76, passed away June 6, 2021 in Wichita, Kansas. Jerry's life began on July 29, 1944 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Frank W. Overley and Vera (Gravatt) Overley. He spent his early life in Greenwood County, Kansas, at Hamilton. He was a graduate of El Dorado High School, Butler County Community College, and the School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jerry also served his country in the United States Army Reserve.

Jerry was employed at the Fina refinery in El Dorado before joining the Walnut Valley State Bank (later Commerce Bank) for 24 years. After leaving the bank, he worked at Cardwell International Oilfield Services and in 1999 he became a licensed Real Estate Appraiser until his retirement in 2019.

He married Barbara Buxton in 1969, the mother of his sons, Travis and Brad Overley. He married again in 1980 to Carol Day. Survivors include wife, Carol, of Wichita, KS, sons, Travis Overley of Wichita, KS, Brad Overley of El Dorado, KS and granddaughter Lauren Overley of El Dorado, KS; sister Sharon Wetwiska of Oklahoma City, OK and brother Gary Overley of Edwards, MO; cousins Cindy Saunders of Eureka, KS, Jennifer Saunders and Joslynn of Andover, KS, Jeremy, Laura, Hudson, and Weston Saunders of DeSoto, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry's priority in life was his family. He enjoyed the simple things in life. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, cattle, home construction, and music. He loved animals, especially his little Abby. In accordance with Jerry's wishes, there will be no funeral service but a celebration of life at Carlson Funeral Home, El Dorado, KS on Friday, 6/11 at 2 PM. Graveside services will be at Hamilton, Kansas at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Jerry's name may be directed to the Williamson Wellness Center, 8340 E. 21st St. North, #900, Wichita, Kansas 67206