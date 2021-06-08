Willene Cauthron

Willene Cauthron, 101, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at LakePoint Assisted Living, Augusta. Viewing Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Those attending should use the 12th Street entrance.

Willene was born in Booneville, Arkansas on November 21, 1919, to the late Bertha Myrtle (Carolan) and James Franklin Bryant.

On September 23, 1939 she married Robert "Jake" Cauthron in Fort Smith, AR. They moved to Augusta in 1946. Willene worked as a cashier and hostess at Lehr's for 18 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church and a charter member of the Service Sunday School Class. Willene was also an avid golfer.

Willene is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephew, and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, "Jake"; sisters, Opal Gould, Violet Moore, Elizabeth Walker and Norma Shryock and a brother, James Bryant.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 1501 State Street, Augusta, KS 67010.