Virginia Lee "Ginger" Bevan

Obituary

Virginia “Ginger” Bevan, age 85, Leon, KS.

Virginia Lee “Ginger” Bevan, of Leon, KS passed away on June 4, 2021 at the age of 85 at LakePoint of El Dorado. Ginger was born on October 20, 1935 in Missouri to Vernon and Lena (Muninger) Tannahill. She graduated from Madison High School in 1953. Soon after graduating high school, Ginger met and married the love of her life, Lee Carlton Bevan on December 5, 1955. They built a beautiful life together full of love. They shared their days together until his passing on June 21, 2015. Ginger loved flowers and butterflies. She also was devout member of the Leon Methodist Church and was a member of the Rebekah Lodge. Ginger was also able to make the best lemon pies, using a recipe that was passed down from her mother. She was a very loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Ginger is survived by her daughter, Serena Bevan of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Scott Watkins of El Dorado, Kansas, Luke Brown of Wichita, Kansas, Elizabeth Brown of Wichita, Kansas, and Christopher “John” Brown of Wichita, Kansas; 11 great grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Sue Choal of Reliance, South Dakota and Rita Jo Voss of Henderson, Nevada.

Ginger was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee Carlton Bevan; sons, Loren Bevan and Edward Randall Phillips; and siblings Jean Heggemeier, Donald Tannahill, Patricia Bevan, Gerald Lago, William Lago, Larry Lago, and Donna Kay Haque.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 5-7pm at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 3pm at Leon Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Ginger’s name can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Leon or the Leon Senior Center.

