Pete Bernal Chavana

Obituary

Pete Bernal Chavana, 78, of Augusta, KS, passed away June 6, 2021. Rosary 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, both at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Augusta, KS.

Pete was born in Abilene, TX on August 25, 1942 to the late Josefina (Bernal) and Antonio Chavana. He worked as a fence builder and contractor for many years and owned Augusta Fence.

On June 25, 1959 he married Alice (Garcia) Chavana and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by: brothers, Jose, Tony, and Manuel Chavana; sister, Lela Lovato.

He is survived by: daughters, Sandra Miranda (Ralph), Sharon Treto (Jose), Susanne Chavana; son, Robert Chavana (Shelbi Dockens); grandchildren, Rudy Rodriguez (Amanda), Amanda Escareno (Ryan), Freddy Miranda (Maria), Stephen Treto (Kailee), Matthew Treto, Tony Cortez (Stephanie Wallace), Michael Miranda (Karissa), Danny Cortez, Aaralynn, Paizley, Rozlynn, and Gentry Chavana; great grandchildren, Alex and Miranda Rodriguez, Sofia, Olivia, Penelope, and Ezekiel Escareno, McKynlie Miranda, Scotty, Samantha, and Seth Wells, Dominick, Cruz, and Lily Cortez, Sebastian, Lily, Selena, and Jasmine Miranda, Xavier, Lexi, Zailyn, and Zadreeyan Cortez.

Memorial donations to Headley Funeral Chapel for funeral expenses.