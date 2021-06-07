David Richard McCoy

Obituary

David Richard McCoy, age 63, Mulvane, KS.

David Richard McCoy, of Mulvane, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the age of 63, with his loving family by his side. David was born on December 31, 1957 in El Dorado, Kansas to Herschel and Janice (Wright) McCoy. David enjoyed many things in life, mostly revolving around being outdoors. In his younger days he enjoyed sail boating, including racing them for several years. He loved to take trips to Colorado and to Galveston. But what he will always be known for is his immaculate yard. He took pride in his yard, even winning yard of the month in Mulvane on multiple occasions. He ensured that his yard was cut precisely, with straight lines, and absolutely no weeds. David had the greenest yard around. Other than his award-winning yard-work, David also had a big love for his family. He married the love his life, Sandy, in January of 1993 and they built a wonderful and full life together. David absolutely loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was always there for everyone. He was extremely well-liked by all and he would always be a good listener to anyone who needed him. David was a very loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend, and neighbor who will be deeply missed.

David is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; children, Sara (Brice) Smith, Samuel (Martha) McCoy, Sara (Adam) Brownfield, Stacy McCoy, and Steven (Kelli) McCoy; grandchildren, Emersyn Reed, Gabriella Raw, Claire McCoy, Hudson McCoy, and Kyler Smith; siblings, Steve (Tracy) McCoy, Nancy Reed, Marcia (Carla Barrier) McCoy, and Julie (Gary) McCoy Gibson; brother-in-law, Billy Wehry; special friends, Al and Bobbie Koen (and their family) of Houston, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patti Wehry; and brother-in-law, Bill Reed.

A Rosary will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00am, both at St. John the Evangelical Catholic Church.

