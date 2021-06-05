Yaw Amoah-Poku

Obituary

On Friday, May 21, 2021, Mr. Yaw Amoah-Poku (AKA Big Yaw, Mr. Yaw, Uncle Yaw, Columnist, Agya suo, Wofa Yaw, Husband, Daddy, Brother, Friend, Prosper prosperity), loving husband and father of three children, left his earthly body at the age of 51.

Yaw was born on Thursday, April 23, 1970 in Mampong, Ghana, West Africa. He was born to the late Esther Henrietta Donkor and Nana Kwame Opoku-Amoah. As a young boy, he attended Bekwai SDA Secondary School. Yaw left his work as a hotel manager of Rexmar Hotel and traveled to the US to further his education, under the direction and financial support of his eldest brother. He graduated from Wichita State University in 2007 with a degree in Healthcare Management.

While living in Wichita, Kansas, Yaw was introduced to Mandy Oppong and so began their love story. He so loved the Midwest, but left his beloved state of Kansas, in part, to be closer to Mandy. And on January 23, 2008 he and Mandy married in New Jersey. Yaw and Mandy lived in New Milford, Englewood and Teaneck, NJ before moving to Andover, Kansas. God blessed them with three beautiful, kind hearted, and loving boys.

Love is an infinite resource and Yaw made good use of it while here with us. Yaw loved to spend time with his family, especially playing with his boys and offering his home to their neighbors and friends; in their freezer you could always find one of Yaw’s homemade popsicles. Yaw loved photography, he was always behind a camera, capturing special memories for his loved ones. And Yaw loved the Midwest and greater Wichita area, finding a loving community in Andover, KS. Although he is not with us now, his impact lives through us, and his love will span many generations, as we continue to feel his heavenly presence.

Yaw is survived by his wife, Mandy Oppong, and their three sons: Yaw Barimah Osafo-Mensah (12), Kwaku Opoku-Amoah (10), and Nana Kwaku Oppong (5). He also leaves behind several brothers and sisters and beloved friends in Ghana, the US, and Europe: Dr. Kwaku Osafo-Mensah (Texas), Kwame Kyem-Mainoo, and Sammy Britwum, Frank Britwum, Yaa Adoma Poku, Nana Yaa, Akua Wiafe (Maame), Mrs. Emily Afrane (Maame Serwa), and Akosua Yeboah Opoku. He is also survived by his father Nana Kwame Opoku-Amoah.

To celebrate Yaw’s life, there will be a Viewing on June 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Headley Funeral Chapel in Augusta, KS, followed by Funeral Services from 10 a.m. to 11:30 am. The Burial Service will take place from 11:40 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in Augusta, KS. A Reception/Repass will be at 1 p.m. at Andover Baptist Church 1043 S Andover Rd, Andover, KS. A Thanksgiving Service will take place Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by Church Reception at Andover Baptist Church.