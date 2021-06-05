Frances Sue Culver

Frances Sue Culver, 79, of Wichita, KS, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Headley Funeral Chapel. Service 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery Wichita, KS.

Frances was born in Salina, KS on June 29, 1941, to the late Ruth Juliette (Tincher) Scott and Bernard Francis Baier. She retired as a manager at McDonald's.

She is survived by: sons, Tim Culver and wife Mable, Terry Culver, Tom Culver and wife Tammy, Ted Culver and wife Beth; 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; brothers, George Colston, and Phillip Scott.

Memorial donations to Trinity Christian Center 2356 N Arkansas Ave, Wichita, KS 67204.