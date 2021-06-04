Virginia Belt

Obituary

Belt, 92, of Augusta, KS, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. Visitation was held 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service was held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at First Christian Church, Augusta, KS. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS.

Mary Virginia Belt was born in Augusta, KS on November 27, 1928, to Horace Greeley and Vivian (True) Ward. She attended school in Augusta, graduating from Augusta High School in May of 1947. She attended Butler County Junior College and Wichita State University. She retired from Wichita State University as an Accountant III, in the controller’s office after 17 years. She worked as a Student Account Supervisor.

She was a life member of the First Christian Church, and served on the Church Board, as a deaconess, and Committee Chairman.

Virginia became a member of the Isabella Weldin Chapter of the DAR in 1958. She served in all the officer's posts and several committee chairs. She was a board member of the Augusta Historical Society, and a member of Friends of the Library.

Virginia volunteered reading with 1st graders at Garfield Elementary School. She spent several years working with her mother, Vivian Ward, with handicapped young people and served on the Board of Directors for Terramara.

Virginia and Ralph R. Belt were married on July 27, 1947 at the First Christian Church in Augusta, KS. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Grey and Dick Ward.

She is survived by: sons, Curtis Belt and wife Cathy of Independence, KS, Paul Belt of Augusta, KS and fiancé, Vickie Hummel of Andover, KS; 6 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church 1600 State St. Augusta, KS 67010, Augusta Historical Society 303 State St. Augusta, KS 67010, or Augusta Public Library 1609 State St. Augusta, KS 67010.